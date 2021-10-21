Business

AFCFTA Secretary General, others for EY Tax Summit

The Secretary General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), Wamkele Mene, will be leading other notable speakers and panelists to this year’s EY Africa Tax Summit, starting from October 25-28, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a statement issued by EY.

The statement said that the four-day virtual event with the theme, “Beyond COVID-19: Resetting the Africa Tax and Trade Agenda,” promises to be very interactive and engaging and will unpack among others, key topics on the tax issues and what it means for business in Africa. Speaking about the Summit, EY Africa Tax Leader, Larry Eyinla, disclosed that this year’s event would be discussing key topics including but not limited to trade, recovery and supply chain in the reset; trust, the global tax framework and voluntary compliance and new horizons for tax function, looking at sustainability, digitization and technology. He also noted that confirmed speakers and panelists are drawn from business executives, government officials and policy makers, NGOs and academia, adding that they would be sharing knowledge and expertise on pressing challenges as well as exciting opportunities on the continent.

