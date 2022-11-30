AfCFTA: ‘SMEs deserve Special recognition’

As leaders and stakeholders continue to savour the expected gains of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, renowned economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has said that the hard work of the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) sector must be rewarded. Utomi, who is the Chairperson, Pan-African Private Sector Trade & Investment Committee (PAFTRAC), in a report, said for the project to have the expected impact, there is need to recognise the preponderance of micro-small and medium sized enterprises in the continent’s commercial landscape.

According to him, “a vast majority of the companies operating in Africa employ less than five hundred people and have less than $1 million in annual turnover. “This recognition must inform the policies that we make, as we seek to support growth and investment. These companies, often run by women and people, are notoriously starved of capital, which handicaps their expansion and compromises their sustainability. ‘We will need to find creative ways to make long term capital to them. We will also have to assist them to achieve quality and standard compliance, improve packaging and gain access to lucrative markets.”

He noted that given its nature and objectives, cross-border transactions, payments and ease of movement would be critical to the AfCFTA. “This means we must move quickly to formalise cross-border trade, assuring traders of the safety, security and enforceability of transactions, while also facilitating the free movement of people and disencumbering customs processes. “I am encouraged by the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlements Systems (PAPSS), a home grown system through, which traders can make and receive payments across currency lines. In addition, governments also need to invest in tradeenabling infrastructure, such as roads, ports and warehousing.” The formost professor also pointed out that the launch of the 2022 Africa CEO Trade Survey Report 2022, commissioned by the Pan-African Trade and Investment Committee, was instructive for a number of reasons.

He said: “The idea that we are now actively seeking the views of our enterprising men and women who provide the goods and services on which we rely is itself worthy of note. “In the past, policy makers opted to operate without this context, with predictable results and so we must celebrate all involved for providing this critical angle to the all-important task of supporting businesses, boosting trade and ultimately improving lives and livelihoods on the continent. “The results of the survey themselves paint an interesting picture. It will come as no surprise that African CEOs are slightly apprehensive about the future.

“Operating in the long shadow of the pandemic, shaken by disruptions in delicate global supply chains, spooked by war and faced with a possible recession, only 50 per cent of CEOs surveyed said they felt confident about the future, a lot less than the 93 per cent who were confident about 2022 when they were asked in 2021. “Dependant as we are on the outside world for much of what we consume, it is little wonder that these global crises are literally felt in our kitchens. We cannot carry on like this. “This is why the confidence that CEOs have in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is so heartening. When fully implemented, the AfCFTA will bring down trade barriers on the continent, harmonise trade regulations in all member states and in so doing create the largest single market in the world. “The benefits from this would be incalculable. Our combined strength will make us an infinitely more attractive destination for investment, encourage value addition and according to the World Bank, raise incomes on the continent by seven per cent and lift as many as 40 million people out of poverty.”

