Business

AfCFTA: SON seeks support to establish more laboratories

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokir Comment(0)

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged the National Assembly to support its quest to establish more laboratories in the country to expand its testing capacity. Malam Farouk Salim, the Director-General, SON, made the appeal in Lagos, on the second day of a recent facility tour and oversight function by some federal lawmakers visiting the agency.

 

Salim said the call for more laboratories became pertinent to enable the SON perform its function maximally, stressing that the agency was inundated with so many goods to certify, monitor and test.

 

He said that the function could not be overemphasised at a time when the the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was in full force.

 

Salim said that presently, Nigerian industries were disadvantaged in exporting, following the agency’s inadequate capacity to test, monitor and certify local products.

 

He said that developing the nation’s testing capacity would address unscrupulous elements who would want to use the trade pact to make Nigeria a dumping ground. “It is a great pleasure to welcome you to the only laboratory in the country that serves about 200 million people.

 

“The significance of your presence is the fact that you would see for yourself the amount of work we are doing and the amount of work we need to do in the future to make this country safer, to make our industries competitive.

 

“Our work will also protect our people from substandard goods, gas explosion and building collapse.

 

“In that light, we have signed lots of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with state governors to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) package, label and manufacture their products and get certification for exports. “We have potential to do even more and we have lots of responsibilities, but little tools to work with,” he said.

 

Salim said that the SON would increase its collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) especially in the nation’s oil and gas sector. He said that the Standards body had recently launched a more secured certification  process to address issues of faking and forging of its certificate.

 

“We are taking the gospel of standardisation to every part of the country, and most of the governors that the agency has been privileged to meet have been welcoming.

 

“They also restated their commitment to work with the SON by way of providing lands for the establishment of State offices and laboratories,” he said.

 

In his remark, Mr Dolapo Badru, Chairman of the House Committee on Industry, maintained that the absence of SON at the ports was responsible for the nation becoming a dumping ground for substandard goods.

 

Badru said that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) was doing a good job, but did not have the capacity to test and ascertain the quality of goods at the entry point. He said the standards body’s physical examination of imported goods at the ports remained one sure way to address the influx of substandard goods into the country.

 

“We are very resolute in our efforts to make sure that issues hindering the agency’s operations are addressed, because day in and out, we record lots of deaths from substandard products and several thousands of unreported cases of avoidable deaths.

 

“It is unthinkable that substandard iron rods, tyres, gas cylinders, generators and so many other things are being imported into the country, and yet SON is being prevented from operating at the ports,” Badru said.

 

He reaffirmed his committee’s commitment to returning the SON to the ports as soon as possible. “It is in the Act that sets up SON to be at the ports.

 

We will on our own start up this process again and this time we will involve the leadership of the National Assembly.

 

“We are going to collaborate with the executive arm of government to look at the consequences of SON operating outside the ports,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria loses N206bn on shea nuts to poor packaging

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

    Nigerian exporters have lost N206.1billion ($420.66million) from the shea nuts in global market’s $793.7million due to poor packaging and port gridlock. It was also gathered that slow documentation and examination by Customs and other port officials contributed to the loss. As at October 2020, it was learnt that Nigeria controls 53 per cent […]
Business

Okonjo-Iweala, Kegame, others for UBA’s Africa Day 2021 celebration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, Director-General […]
Business

Frustrated with bank, USSD transfers

Posted on Author BLESSING UMA reports

Many Nigerians are frustrated with the services rendered by banks in the country. From the issue of failed transfers to those of alerts not received to illegal deductions, the story is that of anger, frustration and unhappiness as BLESSING UMA reports   When money is transferred from one bank account to another, it is referred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica