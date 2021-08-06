AfCFTA: SON’s laboratory centres set for quality assurance test

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has designated a few laboratory centers located in various parts of the country for testing of goods, items that would be leaving the nation’s shores under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). This is to avert a scenario of goods being rejected over poor quality and standards. To this end, SON has set up modern and well-equipped laboratory structures in Ogba area of Lagos State, Ekiti, Bauchi,Enugu; Akwa-Ibom and Lokoja in Kogi State, while plans are on to extend same to other strategic areas of the country, SON top official hinted New Telegraph on Wednesday in Abuja. He said, over the years, goods exiting Nigeria’s shores faced rejection overseas due to quality defects.

He cited the example in African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a United States’ economic policy and commercial engagement enacted in 2000. Describing AGOA as a wasted opportunity for Nigeria, he said it was one trade policy, which provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market for over 1,800 products. In addition, he said over 5,000 products were eligible for duty-free access under the generalised system of preference programme. “Nigeria couldn’t maximise the opportunity offered by AGOA.

Most of her products, goods were rejected in the U.S. over poor quality and packaging defects,” SON official said, noting that with another window of opportunity in AfCFTA, nothing was being taken for granted. SON apokesperson, Bola Fashina, confirmed this position to New Telegraph in a phone conversation. “SON is working round the clock to ensure items and goods leaving Nigeria under AfCFTA do not suffer rejection over quality. “As we speak, SON has an accredited laboratory structure across major cities of the country.

These laboratories are standard with competent professionals. “They will run quality assurance tests on these items/ goods to avoid their rejection. Once these items scale through our laboratory test, they are guaranteed acceptance over there,” he said. Speaking on SON’s plan to establish laboratory structures in each state of the country, Fashaina said SON under the current management led by Mallam Farouk Salim had drawn a plan to erect a well-equipped laboratory structure across the county. He said once the issue of quality and standard of goods/ items leaving Nigeria is guaranteed, it would have a tremendous effect on the country’s level of trade balance.

SON Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free implementation of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), is said to have opened talks with African Organisation of Standardisation (ARSO). His effort, this medium was told, is to strengthen collaboration with other African standards agencies to enhance synergisation of trans-African standardisation activities.

