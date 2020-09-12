AfCFTA take-off: MAN, LCCI urge FG to reopen borders

Following the official flag-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) slated for January 1, 2021, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has urged the Federal Government to immediately re-open the country’s land borders so as to boost the economy and attract the much needed investments in line with the continental scheme agenda.

In a similar development, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, also said the private sector expected the Federal Government to re-open the borders because of its imperative to the country’s economic fortunes following its negative contribution to trade since the closure one year ago He said the country’s economic growth had remained subdued at two per cent this year due to the border closure and other challenges, insisting that the country’s economy remains susceptible to external shocks most especially oil price fluctuations. MAN’s President, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, who spoke in an interview during MAN’s virtual meeting in Lagos, said the timing was right for the suspension of the border closure in quest for AfCFTA’s successes.

He said the association understood the government’s stance on the border closure following the massive smuggling and importation of counterfeit goods and other agric products into the country. Ahmed explained that the border closure one year after cannot be sustainable arrangement as it was originally meant to be closed for certain period to correct the abnormalities. Ahmed said: “On closure of border, we understood why the border closure took place because at one point the massive importation and smuggling of counterfeits and other unacceptable products.

“For instance, rice that has been stored in warehouses for 10 years and 15 years is being imported at obviously very low prices thereby, making it very impossible for our rice millers to do their businesses to provide that to the market. “Also, our manufacturing products are being fake and being dumped in the country so it is one of the things MAN asked that we must do something to eliminate this smuggling and dumping of products that may have led to the border closure because our efforts to get our neighbouring countries to work with us to control importation failed and the only way we could do that is to close the border. “However, even then we recognise that this border closure should not be a sustainable arrangement.

The intention is that we should close why we look at ways we can put in place initiatives that will eliminate the importation of illegitimate products in the first instance. “We should also take the opportunity to improve the infrastructure for foreign import and export for trade to enable us to ensure that we can keep this smuggling out at bay.

