AfCFTA to get $7bn in support from AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said it will support trade valued at $7 billion over the next five years in a bid to spur the growth of the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA) – world’s biggest free-trade area, Bloomberg said yesterday. According to the financial news website, AfDB will guarantee loans given to companies to sell their products across the continent in a move that will facilitate the development of AfCFTA agreement that came into effect on January 1. Specifically, the bank said it will back about 2,000 transactions. Companies, in 2019, faced a shortfall of $81 billion in financing trade, according to a survey by the Abidjan, Ivory Coast-based lender.

The gap has widened further following the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated demand and made it difficult for companies to meet credit conditions set by local and foreign lenders. That prompted multilateral lenders to pledge support. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) plans to make $40 billion in funding available over the next five years, while Africa Finance Corp. has also promised backing.

Trade within the continent, which stands at over $350 billion a year, is expected to grow by 52 per cent in the next decade if adequate support is given to businesses, according to David Luke, coordinator of the African Trade Policy Centre at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

