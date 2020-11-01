AfCFTA will drive auto sector investment momentum in Africa –Nissan boss

Guillaume Cartier, senior vice-president and chairman for Africa, the Middle East and India region at car Nissan says the carmaker sees the continent as a big opportunity “The market will grow,” Cartier says.

He points to the continent’s sizeable population – “it’s big.” Auto ownership is not as high nor as saturated as other more mature markets.

Most importantly, “there is potential.” Nissan is looking at, among other opportunities on the continent, first-time buyers and government fleet solutions. “Africa is fascinating. What we have to look at is how we can onboard the first-time buyer.

This is a large part of the market – it’s nothing compared to Europe, the US, where you have to renew customers. That is one big category,” Cartier tells The Africa Report. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is critical in this respect.

The free trade agreement will help drive that potential and turn it into tangible outcomes. In its absence, however, “like it or not, the market in Africa is extremely fragmented,” according to Cartier, who has a big-picture perspective on the car maker’s operations across the continent.

Nissan has a commercial and industrial presence in South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana. The company is still evaluating the Kenyan market.

The car manufacturer has production facilities and plants in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria through a hybrid structure of either full ownership or partnerships. An assembly facility in Ghana is under development.

And so “we welcome the free trade agreement,” he says. “The issue is if each and every country has its own rules, it becomes mission impossible for someone who … [wants] to invest,” Cartier explains.

“If Africa is unable to have … one approach, the consideration for the investor will also be diminished. For me, … [it] is absolutely mandatory that we have … success in free trade,” explains Cartier

