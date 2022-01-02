Sports

AFCON: 11 players in Super Eagles Abuja camp

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The camp of the Super Eagles swelled to 11 on New Year’s day as Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, and Peter Olayinka arrived in the Abuja camp in preparation for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations cup tournament kicking off on January 9.

They joined up with Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Sadiq Umar, Olisa Ndah, John Noble, and Taiwo Awoniyi under the watchful eyes of interim Super Eagles manager, Augustine Eguavoen.

Awaziem, who plays in Turkey, revealed that the spirit in camp was high.

“It’s been a wonderful atmosphere in camp. We have started preparation with the few players we have in camp right now and the training session has been good.”

Awaziem was a part of the 2019 squad that won bronze in Egypt. The former Leganes defender came on for Abdulahi Shehu in the opening match against Burundi and held on to the right-back spot until the semi-final defeat by Algeria.

Awaziem who celebrated his birthday in camp on December 31, continued: “Everyone is giving his best and the coach as well is doing a good job. We are hoping to get more players as soon as possible so that we can have a full team to prepare for the AFCON very properly.”

Most of the United Kingdom-based players should hit camp on Monday or Tuesday with the Eagles scheduled to depart for Garoua, Cameroon, on January 6 with a friendly match against Cameroonian side, Coton Sport, in the works.

The campaign for a fourth Nations Cup title kicks off on January 11 with a clash against record AFCON winners, Egypt, before matches against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on January 15 and 19.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

