AFCON 2012: Eagles throw away four-goal lead to share points with Lone Star

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, after going 4-0 up in the first half.
Alex Iwobi opened scoring at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, before Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a one-time finish.
Iwobi grabbed his brace from long range and Samuel Chukuweze dribbled his way past a couple of challenges to slot home.
However, the visitors made it 4-1 through Kwame Quee.
In the final 28 minutes of the game, Al-Hadji Kamara scored a brace and Mustapha Bundu also got on the scoresheet, as Sierra Leone grabbed a shock result.
Gernot Rohr’s men remain top of Group L with 7 points, while Benin are second with three points.

