AFCON 2021: “33” Export Lager hails Eagles’ brilliant start

“33” Export Lager beer has congratulated the Super Eagles for their bright start at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Eagles yesterday showed great promise as they battled to a lone goal win over the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua. It was tournament debutant Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike in the 30th minute that gave Nigeria a dream start as they began their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

“33” Export Lager, the official beer of the national football team had galvanized teeming football fans and consumer to stand behind the Super Eagles in the quest for fourth continental title in Cameroon with the opening Group D match against seven-time African champions, Egypt and the Super Eagles did not disappoint as they make Nigerian proud with the outcome of the match.

While congratulating the Eagles for their victory over Egypt, 33 Export Lager the Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager, Aisha Anaekwe, charged the team to remain focused on their ultimate goal in Cameroon.

She said: “Of course, we are very happy with the victory, the Eagles demonstrated the true Naija spirit which is always championed by 33 Export Lager, we enjoin the team to take each game as it comes while we countdown to lifting the trophy next month.”

In its usual tradition and style on match-days, 33 Export Lager engaged millions of soccer fans across several digital platforms with ‘Predict and Win’ game and quality items were given out to deserved winners.

In the course of the on-going tournament, the brand will engage fans in multiple bars activation and Super Eagles’ jerseys, match ball and other souvenirs would be won by loyal consumers

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...