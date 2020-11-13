AFCON 2021: Eagles all COVID-19 negative as three points beckon against Leone Stars

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are physically, mentally, psychologically and medically fit for Friday’s AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. COVID-19 tests conducted on every player and official of the team returned negative on Thursday evening, further lifting the spirit of the three-time African champions ahead of the Day 3 of the 2021 AFCON qualification series.

It is the third time in a few weeks that the entire Super Eagles’ delegation would turn in negative results for the dreaded COVID-19, following earlier tests and results ahead of the international friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria last month.

Team Captain Ahmed Musa said simply: “This is great news. Now, let us go out there on Friday and get the three points.”

Group L leaders, Nigeria will earn a place at the AFCON finals scheduled for Cameroon if they win on Friday, and also get the better of the Leone Stars in Tuesday’s return at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed on Thursday that the Super Eagles delegation to the return match in Freetown will travel aboard a chartered flight to the Sierra Leonean capital on Monday, and fly back to Abuja immediately after the game.

