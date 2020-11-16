AFCON 2021: Eagles land in Freetown

The chartered flight carrying Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Sierra Leone for Tuesday’s crunch Nations Cup qualifier with the Lone Stars has touched down in Freetown.

The Westair Aviation plane had departed Benin, the Edo State capital, not too long ago for the short trip to Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions are under pressure to redeem their image after allowing a four-goal lead slip away in the first leg played in Benin over the weekend, which ended 4-4.

Team captain, Ahmed Musa, who apologised for their poor display over the weekend, has assured Nigerians that the Eagles will not make the same mistake on Tuesday.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the team will depart immediately after the match for Abuja.

