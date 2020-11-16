Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles leave for Freetown

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are presently at the airport in Benin, the Edo State capital, preparing to leave for Freetown where they are scheduled to play Sierra Leone’s Lone Star in the return leg of their AFCON 2021 qualifier on Tuesday.
The three-time African champions are under pressure to redeem their image after allowing a four-goal lead slip away in the first leg played in Benin over the weekend, which ended 4-4.
The team is on a Westair Aviation charter flight for the short trip to the Sierra Leone capital.
According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the team is billed to depart immediately after the match for Abuja.

