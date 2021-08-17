AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three – time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde (Pot 3) and the gritty and gutsy Comoros team that recently achieved a firstever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Pot 4).

All teams in the same pot avoid one another but they could be drawn against any in the other pots, so no one can rule out the likelihood of the Super Eagles clashing with the Pharaohs, the Blue Sharks and surprise packets Coelacanths.

Being grouped in Pot 1 together means the Eagles, who picked up the bronze medals at the last edition in Egypt two years ago, will avoid Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions (five-time champions), Senegal’s Lions of the Teranga (Africa’s number one –ranked team), Tunisia (2004 champions and Africa’s number two –ranked team), Cup holders Algeria (now ranked number three in Africa) and 1976 winners Morocco (now ranked fourth in Africa, a step above the Super Eagles).

