Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three – time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde (Pot 3) and the gritty and gutsy Comoros team that recently achieved a firstever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Pot 4).

 

All teams in the same pot avoid one another but they could be drawn against any in the other pots, so no one can rule out the likelihood of the Super Eagles clashing with the Pharaohs, the Blue Sharks and surprise packets Coelacanths.

 

Being grouped in Pot 1 together means the Eagles, who picked up the bronze medals at the last edition in Egypt two years ago, will avoid Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions (five-time champions), Senegal’s Lions of the Teranga (Africa’s number one –ranked team), Tunisia (2004 champions and Africa’s number two –ranked team), Cup holders Algeria (now ranked number three in Africa) and 1976 winners Morocco (now ranked fourth in Africa, a step above the Super Eagles).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Okpara drums up support for Amoo, says U-17 job is tough

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has said that the Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo can still turn things around at the ongoing U-17 Nations Cup qualifiers in Lome Togo.   In a chat with journalists, Okpara said that the U-17 is a very difficult stage of football and Amoo needs some time as he […]
Sports

JUST IN: Kenyan wins Lagos Marathon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenya’s Emmanuel Nabei has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a time of 2hrs 15 secs. Details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Sports

NBBF, Total E&P to sign 5-year sponsorship deal Sept. 15

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation will officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Total E&P Nigeria Limited on September 15, 2020 for the sponsorship of Division 1 and 2 men basketball leagues. Announcing this to the members of the board on Tuesday, the federation’s Secretary General, Afolabi- Oluwayemi Olabisi said the landmark event will hold at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica