AFCON 2021: Finidi: Salah can’t stop Eagles from beating Pharaohs

Former international, Finidi George, has said the Super Eagles have what it takes to defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game as the team prepares for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The current coach of Enyimba of Aba said Nigeria has what it takes to beat Egypt and also progress to the knockout stage of AFCON. He said there is no need for the team to panic over superstar Muhammed Salah who is expected to lead the north Africans out. “I don’t think so (Salah becoming a threat). I think in football, you have 11 players, everybody has his own role. “Definitely Salah is a key player for the team and even if you stop him there are other players that can do magic, that can do their best as well to make sure that they win. “If you add Salah, if he has a good day then he’s going to be a problem, if he’s not having a good day definitely you have a chance to win. “I think Egypt have been there, they have won the Cup so many times so definitely they have a good team to face Nigeria. I hope Nig e r i a will have a good day.” The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be up against the Pharaoh of Egypt in their first match at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Tuesday, January 11 before further games against Sudan and Guinea Bissau.
