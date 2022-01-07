Sports

AFCON 2021: Finidi: Salah can’t stop Eagles from beating Pharaohs

Posted on Author Ademola Adewusi Comment(0)

Former international, Finidi George, has said the Super Eagles have what it takes to defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game as the team prepares for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The current coach of Enyimba of Aba said Nigeria has what it takes to beat Egypt and also progress to the knockout stage of AFCON. He said there is no need for the team to panic over superstar Muhammed Salah who is expected to lead the north Africans out. “I don’t think so (Salah becoming a threat). I think in football, you have 11 players, everybody has his own role. “Definitely Salah is a key player for the team and even if you stop him there are other players that can do magic, that can do their best as well to make sure that they win. “If you add Salah, if he has a good day then he’s going to be a problem, if he’s not having a good day definitely you have a chance to win. “I think Egypt have been there, they have won the Cup so many times so definitely they have a good team to face Nigeria. I hope Nig e r i a will have a good day.” The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be up against the Pharaoh of Egypt in their first match at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Tuesday, January 11 before further games against Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria’s Sadiq leading Almería’s promotion push

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kaduna-born striker, Umar Sadiq, has set LaLiga Smart- Bank, Spain’s second tier, on fire this season and is propelling his side, Almeria, to promotion to the big time.   UD Almería have not been in Spain’s top division since the 2014/15 season, but the club from the Southern city of the same name are serious […]
Sports

EPL: Man United hammer Magpies 4-1 as ‘Master’ Pep beats ‘Apprentice’ Arteta 1-0

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

        *Draws for Chelsea, Saints, Everton, Liverpool   Manchester United scored three late goals at Newcastle to earn a 4-1 victory and help ease the misery inflicted by the heavy defeat against Tottenham. In the earlier game, Raheem Sterling scored the winner as Manchester City edged past Arsenal to climb up to […]
Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: Westend whip Niger School 5-1 in opener

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The 5th edition of the Zenith Bank Principles’ Cup kicked off on Thursday at St. Patrick Grammar School Asaba the Delta State Capital with Westend Mixed Secondary school whipping Niger Mixed Secondary school 5-1. Declaring the ceremony open, the Secretary to Delta State Chief Patrick Ukah, who represented the State Governor said that the State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica