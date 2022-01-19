AFCON 2021 group stages wrap up on GOtv, DStv

Football viewers are poised for extended action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon as SuperSport will televise matches from the third round of the tournament on GOtv and DStv. Round 3 completes the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament, with the 12 matches across the following four days set to decide the shape of the Round of 16, which begins on Sunday 23 January. The action got underway on Tuesday 18 January saw the completion of Groups C and D, with Zimbabwe’s battling against Guinea being the pick of matches. Wednesday 19 January sees heavyweights Nigeria and Egypt in Group D action, as they tackle Guinea-Bissau and Sudan respectively, while the Group Stage wraps on Thursday 20 January with four matches across E and F. The top pick is the meeting of two of the tournament’s top teams – defending champions Algeria and perennialpowerhousesIvoryCoast– attheJapomaStadiuminDoualafor a crunch Group E encounter.
