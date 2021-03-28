AFCON 2021: Kalu hails Super Eagles

Pillar of Sports in Africa and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has joined other soccer enthusiasts across the country to celebrate the qualification of the national team, the Super Eagles to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Cameroon.

Describing the victory of the national team as a reassurance of the readiness of the players to come out victorious in the 2021 AFCON, Kalu hailed the players for their commitment and determination in making Nigeria proud.

He also commended the national coach, Gernot Rohr and other officials for the expertise and experience deployed in managing the national team, adding that the Super Eagles is a team of talented and skillful players.

In a goodwill message, the former Abia State Governor stressed that soccer remains a unifying factor among Nigerians regardless of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

“The national team having qualified for the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) has demonstrated their capacity in the game of soccer.

“I am optimistic that the 2021 AFCON will also be a good outing for Super Eagles.”

Kalu while congratulating Nigerians on the victory of the national team, advocated private sector participation in sports development in Nigeria.

