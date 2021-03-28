Sports

AFCON 2021: Kalu hails Super Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pillar of Sports in Africa and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has joined other soccer enthusiasts across the country to celebrate the qualification of the national team, the Super Eagles to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Cameroon.
Describing the victory of the national team as a reassurance of the readiness of the players to come out victorious in  the 2021 AFCON, Kalu hailed the players for their commitment and determination in making Nigeria proud.
He also commended the national coach, Gernot Rohr and other officials for the expertise and experience deployed in managing the national team, adding that the Super Eagles is a team of talented and skillful players.
In a goodwill message, the former Abia State Governor stressed that soccer remains a unifying factor among Nigerians regardless of tribe, religion and political affiliation.
“The national team having qualified for the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) has demonstrated their capacity in the game of soccer.
“I am optimistic that the 2021 AFCON will also be a good outing for Super Eagles.”
Kalu while congratulating Nigerians on the victory of the national team, advocated private sector participation in sports development in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Leicester win at Leeds to move a point off top

Posted on Author Reporter

…Fulham beat winless Baggies to move out of bottom three Youri Tielemans struck twice as Leicester recorded an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Jamie Vardy was involved in the Foxes’ first three goals – teeing up Harvey Barnes within two minutes for the opener after […]
Sports

WBC endorses Joshua, Fury’s bout

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The eagerly-anticipated undisputed world title clash between bitter rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been given the blessing of the WBC.   World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has removed a potential obstacle by giving his backing to the showdown, praising both athletes and insisting his organisation will ‘absolutely support it’ and help […]
Sports

NPFL: Plateau place players on half salary after poor start

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos has placed the entire team on half salary following their 0-2 loss to Kwara United of Ilorin on Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Media Officer of the Club, Albert Dakup, in a statement in Lagos, disclosed that the club took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica