Sports

AFCON 2021: Mendy, Koulibaly out of Senegal opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senegal will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly for their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations after both players tested positive for coronavirus. The Teranga Lions, runners-up at the 2019 edition of the tournament, face Zimbabwe in their opening Group B game at 1pm today Chelsea keeper Mendy, centre-back Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou have all gone into isolation. Coach Aliou Cisse said: “It’s a difficult and complicated situation.” Cisse looks set to have just 17 players available for the match in Bafoussam because of several Covid-19 cases and injuries. But he added: “We are going to be competitive and those there are going to play for those who are absent. We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence.” Koulibaly, who captains his country, said he is asymptomatic and club side Napoli said he had been vaccinated. The 30-year-old centre-back has not played since 1 December because of injury. Senegal travelled to Cameroon on Wednesday without six other players who returned positive tests before their departure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Former NFF Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Football talent hunter and former Technical Director in the then Nigeria Football Association, Chief Kashimawo Laloko has died. He reportedly died Sunday morning (March 28). He was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria. At a time, he was also the national coach of The […]
Sports

Ex-Inter director heaps plaudits on Osimhen

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Amid several transfer rumour, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has continued to receive encomium from different corner after his impressive performance for Napoli so far this season. Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid are some of the current suitors of the former Lille of France star and ex-Inter Milan director, Marco Branca, described the striker […]
Sports

Messi helps out young blind Arsenal fan with pair of N2m OrCam glasses

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has come to the aid of a young blind Arsenal fan after sending the child a life-changing pair of glasses produced by OrCam Technologies. The Barcelona star has linked up with the Israel-based company to launch a partnership with them to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica