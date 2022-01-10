AFCON 2021: Mendy, Koulibaly out of Senegal opener

Senegal will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly for their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations after both players tested positive for coronavirus. The Teranga Lions, runners-up at the 2019 edition of the tournament, face Zimbabwe in their opening Group B game at 1pm today Chelsea keeper Mendy, centre-back Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou have all gone into isolation. Coach Aliou Cisse said: “It’s a difficult and complicated situation.” Cisse looks set to have just 17 players available for the match in Bafoussam because of several Covid-19 cases and injuries. But he added: “We are going to be competitive and those there are going to play for those who are absent. We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence.” Koulibaly, who captains his country, said he is asymptomatic and club side Napoli said he had been vaccinated. The 30-year-old centre-back has not played since 1 December because of injury. Senegal travelled to Cameroon on Wednesday without six other players who returned positive tests before their departure.

