AFCON 2021: Nigeria draw Egypt, Sudan Guinea -Bissau

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2021 African Cup of Nations alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. The Pharaohs and Super Eagles hold 10 AFCON titles between them (a record seven for the former, three for the latter) and will be joined by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in a tricky Group D. Hosts Cameroon received a kind draw, as they are joined by Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A.

The Indomitable Lions and the Stallions will meet in the tournament opener on Sunday 9 January 2022 AFCON 2019 runners-up Senegal are joined by Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi in Group B; Group C sees heavyweights Morocco and Ghana joined by Gabon and debutants Comoros; and the other first-timers, Gambia, will face up to Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F. Reigning champions Algeria will have an epic showdown with Cote d’Ivoire in Group E, which also features Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea. The 2021 AFCON will be the 33rd edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from January 9 to 8 February 6, 2022.

The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Paul Biya Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaoundé; the Japoma Stadium in Douala; the Limbe Stadium in Limbe; the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam; and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua. The opening ceremony as well as the opening match of the tournament and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé.

