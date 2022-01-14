AFCON 2021: Nigeria tackles Sudan for Round 16 slot on DStv, GOtv

As the action gets underway at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon, football fans can catch all of the matches on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv and root for their favourite teams. Round 2 of the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 began with Cameroon beating Ethiopia in a Group A clash in Yaounde in the early evening ofyesterday. Friday 14 January opens with heavyweights, Senegal, tackling Guinea in Baffousam in the afternoon clash and the Teranga Lions looking to underline their status as one of the tournament favourites. “I want this Africa Cup of Nations. I have been running after it since 1999,” said Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse. Friday also features Malawi v Zimbabwe and Morocco v Comoros, before Gabon sets to upset Ghana in a Group C clash at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the late kick-off. The Panthers will hope Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is firing on all cylinders following his recent troubles at Premier League club, Arsenal.
