AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Iheanacho to lead Eagles’ attack against Benin

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles head coach, has named his starting lineup for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic.
The Nigerian squad is determined to win against the Squirrels when they file out on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gualle at 5pm today behind closed doors.
The 67-year-old Franco-German tactician has set up his side in a 4-4-2 formation with Osimhen and Iheanacho leading the attack.
Below is the line up:
Super Eagles XI: Okoye, Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Aribo, Chukwueze, Iwobi, Osimhen, Iheanacho
The Super Eagles are to return to Lagos for the second game against Lesotho on Tuesday.
It had earlier been reported how the three-time African champion trained without the floodlights at the State Charles de Gaulle on Friday evening.
*Courtesy: TheCable

