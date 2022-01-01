AFCON 2021: Players who may dominate tournament

The 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations takes centre stage in Cameroon in January next year with virtually all the teams boasting of top players

who are performing well for their clubs in Europe. In most cases, the winner of a tournament like this is determined by the activities of players who

have the capacity to decide matches. AJIBADE OLUSESAN highlights some of the top stars who can dominate the next AFCON.

Archraf Hakimi (Morocco)

The PSG defender is regarded as arguably the best right

back in the world at the moment following stellar performance

for the French side this term. The Moroccan established

his status as one of the most sought-after players

in the world with his commanding contribution to Inter

Milan’s Serie A triumph last season; despite operating from

the right side of the defence the player hugged the headlines

so many times with his performance for a squad that

could boast of the presence of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro

Martinez and it wasn’t a surprise that the Parisians snapped

him up last summer. He is pivotal in the Morocco side that

has looked unstoppable in the past two years; regarded as

one of the favourites for the title, the Atlas Lions can rely

on Hakimi to lead the way in their charge for the title in

Cameroon.

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Partey has been at the heart of Arsenal’s resurgence recently

and the midfielder can take that form to the Nations

Cup for his national team of Ghana. The Black Stars were

lacklustre as they exited the 2019 edition of the tournament

early but if they are to make an appreciable impact this

time, they have to rely on the tenacity of Partey. The former

Atletico Madrid midfielder is one of the most experienced

players for Ghana having attended two editions of the tournament

and much is expected of him to use his position to

dominate games for the side. He could lead them to their

fifth title and their first since 1982.

Franck Kessiè (Cote d’Ivoire)

Kessiè is certainly one of the hottest African players in

Europe; after posting incredible performance for AC Milan

last season when he scored 13 goals. The midfielder has followed

that up with another sublime showing as Rossoneri

launch title bid this term. He has scored five goals already

this term to alert big clubs across Europe to his talent. Manchester

United and Tottenham are leading the race to land

him in the summer but the Nations Cup is another platform

he can further showcase his worth and he will be one of the

players the Ivorians will rely on to land them the trophy.

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

He may not have the vision of Sunday Oliseh or the skills

of Muda Lawal, Ndidi’s steely presence and tackling abilities

set him up as one of the best in the holding midfield

role in the world.

A strong midfielder, Leicester City aren’t the same without

him and even the Super Eagles struggle without his

shield for the defenders. He takes up more responsibilities

when he wears the green white jersey of the Super

Eagles; apart from being a holding midfielder, he provides

the points from which the team’s attacking base starts and

match that up with impressible leadership skills.

Although injury has hampered him a bit this season, his

performance in Leicester’s shocking 1-0 defeat of Liverpool

underlines his return to full fitness. He can be the plank

upon which Eguavoen will build his team and he can use

his position to dictate proceedings in Cameroon.

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Bissouma has caught the eyes with his brilliant display

for Brighton this season in the English Premier League. A

strong and powerful midfielder who can dictate games.

Last season, he helped the club avoid relegation with authoritative

displays in the middle of the park. Big teams in

European leagues are keeping a close eye on his position.

Africans should watch out for this Mali international when

AFCON finals begin.

Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

Is there any goalkeeper better than the Senegalese heading

to this tournament> Certainly no one. He is even regarded

as the best goalminder in the world following his

performance for Chelsea since he joined up two summers

ago. Mendy finished the season as a European champion

and the Senegalese goalkeeper played a key role in Blues’

semi-final win over Real Madrid and became the Champions

League debutant with the most clean sheets in a single

season in the competition’s history. Senegal that finished

runners-up at the last tournament is an overwhelming favourites

this time and Mendy is one of the reasons they are

enjoying that status.

Denis Bouanga (Gabon)

The 27-year-old oftentimes fills in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

as the lead attacker and has got several goals for

Gabon in the qualifying competition. In France this season,

he has been one of the few bright lights for the struggling St

Étienne and will likely enjoy the break from the travails of

sitting in the Ligue 1 relegation zone. He is one player that

can light up the tournament for Gabon.

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

Bayer Leverkusen have had a good run in the Bundesliga

this term so far and one of the key elements in that run is

Tapsoba. With a market value of €40-million based on his

age and form, the Burkina Faso international has been linked

with a move away from Leverkusen despite spending just

two years at the club. He arrived in Germany from Burkina

Faso via Portugal, where he rose rapidly from the junior

team at Leixões to Vitória de Guimarães and then made a

€4.5-million move to Germany just under two years ago his

meteoric rise has also helped him establish himself as one

of the biggest players in the Burkinabe side. The Stallions

are always regarded as the dark horse in AFCON and the

continent needs to watch out for Tapsoba as he attempts to

lead his side to the trophy.

Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria)

He was the star man as Algeria won the title two years

ago and the Manchester City winger will be the player to

watch as the Desert Foxes look to defend their title this time.

Unplayable at his best, Mahrez has had an incredible career;

after blossoming with Leicester City whom he helped to a

shocking EPL title in 2016 which fetched him PFA Players’

Player of the Year, as well as African Player of the Year and

BBC African Player of the Year awards, Mahrez moved to

Man City where he has cemented his place as one of the

best players in Europe. He is definitely one of the stars that

will light up this tournament and just as he did two years

ago, Mahrez can lead Algeria to a back-to-back title for the

first time.

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria)

To some Algerians, Bounedjah is their best player; although

he doesn’t have the flamboyance of Mahrez and he

is not fortunate enough to play for a big European club, the

30-year-old is a different animal when he wears the national

jersey. Mahrez hugged the headlines the most when the

Foxes won AFCON in Egypt but the man that scored the

winning goal against Senegal in the final got his adulation

especially from the home fans. He is in the best form, having

scored seven goals for Algeria in just 10 matches this year.

Only Victor Osimhen of Nigeria (five) scored more goals

than him (four) during the qualifiers among the players that

are heading for Cameroon. He was also also the main man

as Algeria won the Arab Cup earlier this month in Qatar.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane was disappointed they were pipped to the title

by Algeria two years ago and this will be the right time to

correct the mistakes. He is certainly the focal man for the

Teranga Lions and if they are to win the trophy, Mane has

got to be in his best form. Since joining Liverpool in 2016,

Mane has established himself as one of the most prolific

attackers in world football. With Liverpool, the Senegalese

international has won the Premier League, the UEFA

Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA

Club World Cup. His goal-scoring prowess has already

earned him a golden boot in 2019. Sadio Mane is capable

of deciding games, and the defenders of opposing teams

will be wary of him.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

There were huge doubts about Osimhen’s availability for

AFCON after he suffered an injury during a match for his

Italian side Napoli last month. But the forward dispelled

the fears when he declared himself available for selection

ahead of the tournament and the episode was foreclosed

when caretaker coach Austin Eguaveon named him in his

28-man squad. There are still insinuations Osimhen may not

be fit enough to take part in group stage matches but that

hasn’t been confirmed by the coach but when he’s fully fit,

the former Lille forward can take the tournament by storm.

He is the highest goal scorer in the qualifying series for

this tournament and he has the capacity to emulate his idol

Odion Ighalo who emerged the highest scorer for both the

AFCON 2019 qualifying series and the tournament proper.

Although Nigeria has other decent strikers including

Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis, Osimhen provides

the main outlet for goals. Eguavoen needs him to be fully

fit as the Eagles chase their fourth AFCON title and their

first since 2013.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

It was a forgettable outing for Salah and the Pharaohs at

home two years ago but they now have the opportunity to

redeem themselves. Salah had a dismal showing on a personal

note and he disappointed millions of his fans who had

hoped their national icon would dominate the competition

on home soil. However, it is important to note that Salah’s

level has gone up a notch from that time; he is arguably the

hottest player in the world at the moment having scored 23

goals in all competitions for Liverpool and if he takes that

form to Cameroon, he could become unstoppable.

