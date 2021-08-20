AFCON 2021: Rohr happy with Eagles’ Group venue

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has hailed Garoua, the venue of his Group D Africa Cup of Nations AFCON matches, because it is closer to Nigeria and a lot of fans will be on hand to support his team. The draw for the AFCON was concluded on Tuesday and the tactician saw the Eagles pitched against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea- Bissau and has said he would be visiting there soon again for logistics reasons.

“It will be very important to be well-prepared. I know Garoua is not far from Nigeria, so we are happy that we will be playing before our fans. “We have to do everything to be ready for this big tournament and have to put up our best performance as possible and see where it will take us to,” he said.

The team will play at least two matches in the City of Garoua located in the Northern part of Cameroon and Rohr has highlighted the need to start preparations on time. “We are going to Garoua – the venue of our Group D matches, to check out the training pitch, hotels, transport, stadium, and weather conditions.” Rohr led the Super Eagles to a thirdplace finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and they will kick start their 2022 campaign against the Egyptians on January 11

Like this: Like Loading...