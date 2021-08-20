Sports

AFCON 2021: Rohr happy with Eagles’ Group venue

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has hailed Garoua, the venue of his Group D Africa Cup of Nations AFCON matches, because it is closer to Nigeria and a lot of fans will be on hand to support his team. The draw for the AFCON was concluded on Tuesday and the tactician saw the Eagles pitched against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea- Bissau and has said he would be visiting there soon again for logistics reasons.

“It will be very important to be well-prepared. I know Garoua is not far from Nigeria, so we are happy that we will be playing before our fans. “We have to do everything to be ready for this big tournament and have to put up our best performance as possible and see where it will take us to,” he said.

The team will play at least two matches in the City of Garoua located in the Northern part of Cameroon and Rohr has highlighted the need to start preparations on time. “We are going to Garoua – the venue of our Group D matches, to check out the training pitch, hotels, transport, stadium, and weather conditions.” Rohr led the Super Eagles to a thirdplace finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and they will kick start their 2022 campaign against the Egyptians on January 11

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Premier League confirms one positive coronavirus case in latest round of testing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League has found one positive case. A total of 1,541 players and staff from clubs were involved in the ninth round, staged across Monday and Tuesday of this week. The league announced on Thursday that one person tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now […]
Sports

EPL: Aubameyang scores as Arsenal cruise past Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his first start since recovering from malaria as Arsenal prepared for their Europa League showdown against Villarreal with a confidence-boosting win away to Newcastle at St James’ Park. Mohamed Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners, before Aubameyang – on his first start since April 3 […]
Sports

Igali’s midas touch and Nigeria’s podium chase at Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 There are many aspects of the just concluded 20th National Sports Festival that deserve public discourse. There were surprise winners, records were broken and new ones created. Surprises can come in various ways but largely the festival, Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games, was a huge success despite the threat posed by the second […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica