AFCON 2021: Rohr predicts Eagles, Egypt final

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has predicted a faceoff between his team and the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations slated to take place between January and February 2022 in Cameroon but ex-international Bright Omokaro cast doubts on the ability of the coach to deliver.

Eagles will face the North Africans in their opening match of Group D in Garoua but Rohr believes the two sides have the capacity to reach the final on February 6.

“The first match (Nigeria vs Egypt) could also be the last match of the tournament. We’re in a difficult group with two top teams and two outsiders,” he said.

Three-time African champions Nigeria head a first-round group that also has Sudan and Guinea Bissau and will be based in Garoua. Rohr said he expects many of the fans to cheer his team to victory as Garoua is in the north of Cameroon and just 25 kilometres from the border with Nigeria.

The coach led a team of officials to inspect the facilities and local conditions in Garoua after the AFCON draw in Yaounde.

“We will be in Garoua a week to our first match to prepare well,” he disclosed. “We’re staying in a brand-new hotel, which we will share with Sudan, whose French coach, Velud, is a friend.”

