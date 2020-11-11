AFCON 2021: Senegal continues perfect run as Mauritania, Burundi draw

Senegal’s Teranga Lions completed their perfect start for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group I campaign, winning their third game in as many matches by a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau at the Lat Dior stadium in Thies on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored from the spot just before the break, and Opa Nguette added a second half goal as Senegal gathered their ninth point to consolidate their grip on the group’s summit.

Aliou Cisse troops started the game on a high note and had their first sight at goal through Ismaila Sarr after 14 minutes.

Guinea Bissau who are eyeing a third consecutive AFCON appearance had their first chance via Piqueti Silva after 25 minutes but found the safe hands of Senegal’s Edouard Mendy.

D Silva could have opened the score for the visitors after 34 minutes, but his shot missed the target by a small margin.

And at the brink of halftime Senegal had a penalty for a foul on Sarr inside the area. Mane made no mistake from the spot as the Teranga Lions went to halftime leading 1-0.

After the break it was a similar story, and 16 minutes from full time Ngueet doubled Senegal’s lead scoring from a close ramge being assisted by 2019 African Player of the Year Mane.

With nine points from nine, Senegal seems to already have one foot in Cameroon.

Mauritania, Burundi draw

A superb free kick from Saidi Ntibazonkiza in the 80th minute gave Burundi their first point of Group E, after snatching a precious draw from Mauritania in Nouakchott.

The Mourabitounes took the lead in a similar pattern, when Bakary N’diaye scored at the half hour mark from a freekick. Mauritania had the lion share of possession and chances in the first half but could only manage a lone goal lead.

This advantage lasted till the 80th minute, before The Swallows of Burundi managed the equalizer as Ntibazonkiza’s freekick was too much for Mauritania’s goalkeeper Namori Diaw.

It was a disappointment for Corentin Martins’ men who thought they had won the game. Both sides lock horns in Bujumbura after four days, reports Cafonline.

