AFCON 2021 UPDATE… 2 DAYS TO GO:FIFA fails to ban Zimbabwe after replacement of federation president

World football governing body, (FIFA) has failed to ban Zimbabwe on January 3 as many expected. Last month, Fifa said a ban “may have to be imposed on” Zimbabwe unless the elected FA regained control of the sport from a governmentappointed organisation by 3 January. This has not happened as FIFA threatened, meaning Zimbabwe who have been in Cameroon for 2021 African Nations Cup will commence their campaign in the 33rd edition without being banned. Meanwhile, Zambia say they are on standby to play at the Africa Cup of Nations should Zimbabwe be banned by football’s world governing body ahead of Sunday’s start of the competition.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...