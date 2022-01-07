AFCON 2021 UPDATE… 2 DAYS TO GO:FIFA fails to ban Zimbabwe after replacement of federation president

World football governing body, (FIFA) has failed to ban Zimbabwe on January 3 as many expected. Last month, Fifa said a ban “may have to be imposed on” Zimbabwe unless the elected FA regained control of the sport from a governmentappointed organisation by 3 January. This has not happened as FIFA threatened, meaning Zimbabwe who have been in Cameroon for 2021 African Nations Cup will commence their campaign in the 33rd edition without being banned. Meanwhile, Zambia say they are on standby to play at the Africa Cup of Nations should Zimbabwe be banned by football’s world governing body ahead of Sunday’s start of the competition.
Related Articles
Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles – Rohr
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said an erstwhile member of the team Odion Ighalo will bring much-needed experience to his side if he agrees to make a sensational return from international retirement. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had on Monday hinted about the possible return of the Al- Shabab of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo 2020: Nwokocha, Adegoke win 100m
The blue ribbon race of the ongoing National Sports Festival track and field events was on Saturday won by Delta State Grace Nwokocha and Enoch Adegoke of the host state, Edo State. The two finals was a tight one as Nwokocha who recently qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Lagos raced to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eagles don’t need Ighalo again –Finidi
Former Nigeria international Finidi George has said Al-Shabab forward Odion Ighalo is no longer needed in the Super Eagles as young players are emerging. According to the former Super Eagles star, Rohr who considered recalling Ighalo while he was playing for Manchester United should rather give chances to new players. Ighalo announced his retirement from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)