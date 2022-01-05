Sports

AFCON 2021 UPDATES… 4 DAYS TO GO:Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila in FG’s delegation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has named a high powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022. The delegation will be led by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Honourable Olumide Osoba are also in the delegation. Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of State for Finance, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi as well as a representative of the Department of State Security(DSS).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SPNAfrica.com to streamed live Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SPNAfrica.com, the Sports Streaming and Video Content Portal will be streaming the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon, live, across Africa and around the world today. This will be done interms of an agreement reached with the host broadcaster, SABC Sport. SPNAfrica CEO and co-founder, Robin Petersen, said he was thrilled that SPNAfrica would be hosting […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: 11 Super Eagles in gym session as 17 others expected Monday evening

Posted on Author Reporter

  Captain Ahmed Musa and 16 other players were being expected at the Super Eagles’ Eko Hotel & Suites abode on Monday evening, even as 11 early birds sweated out in gym sessions ahead of Tuesday’s first training of the group, with all countenancing the opening of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification race. The […]
Sports

Rivers Hoopers acquires Festus Ezeli for BAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rivers Hoopers have completed the signing of 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli, ahead of the Basketball Africa League in May.   Ezeli who last took the floor for an NBA game in the 2016 NBA Finals, becomes the fourth signing for the KingsMen, after Ben Uzoh, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels all joined this week. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica