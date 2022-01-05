AFCON 2021 UPDATES… 4 DAYS TO GO:Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila in FG’s delegation

The Federal Government has named a high powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022. The delegation will be led by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Honourable Olumide Osoba are also in the delegation. Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of State for Finance, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi as well as a representative of the Department of State Security(DSS).
