AFCON 2021 UPDATES…3 DAYS TO GO: Zimbabwe set to be thrown out as Zambia on stand-by

With the expiration of the deadline imposed by FIFA for Zimbabwe to allow its elected FA regain control of football in the country, the country’s team may be thrown out of the Africa Cup of nations scheduled to open on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon. Zimbabwe are scheduled to play against Senegal on Tuesday. FIFA had last month ruled that a ban “may have to be imposed” on Zimbabwe unless the elected FA regains control of football in the country by 3 January. Before the FIFA threat, the Zimbawe FA was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), the country’s equivalent of Ministry of Sports.
