AFCON 2021: We can still achieve our aim of qualification in Freetown – Rohr

Super Eagles exude confidence ahead cracker

Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has said the target of the team still remains Nations Cup qualification, and they can still achieve it in Freetown when they take on the Lone Star of Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

According to the Franco-German, the team’s aim is to secure four points over two legs against their opponent and despite surrendering a 4-0 lead in the first leg at home, as the game ended 4-4 in Benin, they can still get a win that will qualify the team.

“The expectation is to have a good match,” he said.

“We already discovered the condition of the stadium, the grass, the hot weather, I am sure we can recover by tomorrow afternoon, and the objective all the time is to win the game.

“We wanted to do four points in the two matches and qualify, this is still possible because I believe in my team and I know they can do that.

“It is going to be difficult, we know with their performance in the second half in Nigeria that they have a good team, but we can also play very well and we showed that in the first half of the game in Benin, we want to play our football, attacking and scoring goals, and also defending better than we did the last time,” he said.

While calling on Nigerians to rally round the team, Rohr said he is confident that the players will fight until the end of the game.

He also revealed that there is no injury crisis in the team apart from Victor Osimhen, who has already returned to Italy.

Speaking in the same manner, assistant captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong, did they have prepared for the game like every other match and said Nigerians will see a team very hungry to get a win in Freetown, while adding that the Super Eagles want to qualify for the AFCON as soon as possible.

