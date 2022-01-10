AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria, says Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, says the ongoing 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be his last for Nigeria.

Musa spoke on Monday at a pre-match conference ahead of the group D opening game against Egypt on Tuesday.

Musa, who is the Nigerian national team’s most-capped player, also said he has charged the team to win the 33rd edition of the AFCON as a “parting gift for me”.

“I think this is my last AFCON in Shaa Allah,” Musa said.

“I have spoken to the boys that this is the only gift you can give to me. Because this is my last AFCON. And the boys told me that they are ready.

“My first AFCON was in South Africa in 2013 and we ended winning it. And my second appearance was in Egypt and we won the bronze.”

In his 12 years of sojourn in the senior national team, Musa scored 16 goals for Nigeria.

