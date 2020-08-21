Sports

AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Eguavoen urges Rohr to begin plans now

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

Ex-international, Austin Eguavoen, has urged Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr to commence plans immediately after the Confederation of African Football released the dates for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers. CAF recently released the schedules for the qualifiers match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone double legged AFCON qualifiers to be played between the 9th and 17th of the month of November. Eguavoen in a chat with journalists urged the German tactician to hasten up with his plans and preparation towards the forthcoming matches.

“Rohr should just swing back to action invite those he wanted to invite to prosecute that game and there is always rules and guidelines set up by CAF of which it is sent to every federation, so, we just follow all those guidelines and make sure we head straight, compete and win, “he said.

CAF postponed upcoming AFCON qualifying matches due to the coronavirus after the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March. A statement from CAF said the 2021 AFCON qualifiers will now hold between November 2020 and March 2021. For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume on November 9-17 November 2020 with the Day 3 and 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place between March 22-30, 2021.” Meanwhile, the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are in the second round, will happen between May 2021 and November 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Golf: Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    This year’s Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for September 25-27 at […]
Sports

UEFA League: Barca player tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine Barcelona players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health […]
Sports

Liverpool’s Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jordan Henderson has been crowned Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season. The Liverpool captain saw off stiff competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as well as team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honour, reports Sky Sports. Liverpool’s dominance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: