AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Eguavoen urges Rohr to begin plans now

Ex-international, Austin Eguavoen, has urged Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr to commence plans immediately after the Confederation of African Football released the dates for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers. CAF recently released the schedules for the qualifiers match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone double legged AFCON qualifiers to be played between the 9th and 17th of the month of November. Eguavoen in a chat with journalists urged the German tactician to hasten up with his plans and preparation towards the forthcoming matches.

“Rohr should just swing back to action invite those he wanted to invite to prosecute that game and there is always rules and guidelines set up by CAF of which it is sent to every federation, so, we just follow all those guidelines and make sure we head straight, compete and win, “he said.

CAF postponed upcoming AFCON qualifying matches due to the coronavirus after the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March. A statement from CAF said the 2021 AFCON qualifiers will now hold between November 2020 and March 2021. For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume on November 9-17 November 2020 with the Day 3 and 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place between March 22-30, 2021.” Meanwhile, the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are in the second round, will happen between May 2021 and November 2021.

