AFCON 2022: We’ve learnt our lessons, says Pinnick

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria has learnt a bitter lesson after their failure to defeat Sierra Leone over two legs in the recently played Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary, the former Delta State Sports commission chairman said with a win against Benin in their next game, the Eagles will secure qualifications.

“At the beginning of November, our expectation was that by now, we would have the ticket to the AFCON 2022 stuck in our pocket,” he said. “Unfortunately, it did not work out that way. Against Sierra Leone, we scored four goals in 30 minutes and everyone thought it was a done deal.

“It was not, and I believe that after that match and then going to Freetown to play another draw with the Leone Stars, the Super Eagles have learnt a big lesson. “Every game deserves not only your best output, but your best output throughout and until the referee’s final whistle.

“We have had a few conversations with the players and technical crew since then and I am confident this kind of complacency will not rear its head again.

“Having said that, I believe that we still have the ticket in our hands. We are still top of the group and all we need do is go to Cotonou to pick up three points against the Squirrels in March.”

Speaking further, Pinnick said with the bitter lessons against Sierra Leone,the Super Eagles will approach the World Cup qualifiers with every seriousness needed.

According to him, every game must be approached with the best leg starting from the first game till the last.

