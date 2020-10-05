Sports

AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium

Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

 

More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the West African country hosts Africa’s flagship football competition.

 

The Ebimpe stadium, which will host the opening and closing matches of the 24-team tournament, was built thanks to the help of the Chinese government that is also constructing or renovating several stadiums across the country.

 

Ivorian President watched on as the massive crowd was entertained with a great show of dance and music before the leader commissioned the stadium while praising the Chinese government. President Alassane Ouattara said he was “proud and happy of this Sino- Ivorian cooperation” for “this architectural jewel” when addressing the massive crowd amid funfare

