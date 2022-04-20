AFCON 2023: Eagles draw Sierra Leone, E-Guineato

Super Eagles will be facing familiar foes as they are drawn in Group A of the 2023 African Cup if Nations alongside Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea. The winner of the preliminaries between Sao Tome Principe Mauritius will join the group. For the second straight AFCON qualifying series the Super Eagles have been drawn against fellow West Africans Sierra Leone for a place in next year’s final tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. Both teams were drawn in the same qualifying group on the road to the delayed 2021 AFCON. The Leone Stars forced a pulsating 4-4 draw with the Eagles in Benin City after they were down 4-0. Both teams then played out a goalless draw in Freetown in the reverse tie. Interestingly, both West African teams qualified for the tournament proper in Cameroon with Nigeria topping the qualifying section that also had Benin and Lesotho. The top two teams from the group will advance to the 24-team AFCON. The Super Eagles stopped Guinea Bissau 2-0 in the first round of the 2021 AFCON. There is a disciplinary procedure involving Sao Tome and Mauritius and the winner of this petition will now feature in the qualifiers.
