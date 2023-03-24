AFCON 2023: Guinea-Bissau stun Eagles in Abuja

Minnows, Guinea-Bissau recorded a shocking 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an African Cup of Nations qualifier played in Abuja on Friday.

The lone goal was scored by the visiting team in the first half and despite the array of stars paraded by the Eagles they huffed and puffed but were unable to find the equaliser.

This was the fourth consecutive defeat suffered by the three-time African champions.

Guinea Bissau with seven points now lead the group overtaking Nigeria who have six points. Guinea Bissau are the only side in the group without a loss.

Nigeria will play the reversed leg in Bissau on Monday.

RESULT

Nigeria 0 – 1 Guinea-Bissau

Like this: Like Loading...