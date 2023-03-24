Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Nigeria face stern test against Guinea G’Bissau

The Nigerian Super Eagles will look to extend their strong start to qualification for the AFCON 2023 tournament when they face the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The Super Eagles began their bid for a 20th Africa Cup of Nations appearance by defeating Sierra Leone 2-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Jose Peseiro’s men followed that up with another strong performance, as starman Victor Osimhen scored four goals when the Super Eagles defeated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in Agadir, giving Nigeria its biggest win in history. Baciro Cande’s team, who has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations three times in its history, began their campaign with a bang, defeating Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 before drawing 2-2 with Sierra Leone in Conakry. The Super Eagles enter the match in great form and will rely on Nigerians to continue their massive support, with MTN Nigeria leading the way.

Since the partnership between MTN and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which saw the tech giant become the official telecommunications partner of the Super Eagles and other national football teams, MTN has consistently shown its support for the Super Eagles and will look to do so again when the team takes on Guinea Bissau at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Friday.

Boxing: Anthony Joshua/Pulev meet Dec 12

  Anthony Joshua will fight IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at London’s  O2 Arena, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed. According to Daily Mail, the bout was initially due to take place in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the coronavirus pandemic forced the contest to be postponed. However a new date has now been set. ‘Yes, December 12 […]
Falconets trounce Senegal 4-1, show Eagles way to earn World Cup ticket

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory. First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine was again the cynosure, scoring a brace, in the 8th and 19th minutes to denude the visitors […]
Heavyweights battle for dominance in Africa’s WCQ tournament

Heavyweight nations will battle for dominance in Africa’s 2022 World Cup Qualifying tournament, as Matchday 2 of the group stage sees 20 fixtures played across the continent from Sunday 5 to Tuesday, September 7. The pick of matches is definitely Monday night’s meeting of Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon in Abidjan, with the Elephants needing to […]

