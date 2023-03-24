AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Nigeria face stern test against Guinea G’Bissau

The Nigerian Super Eagles will look to extend their strong start to qualification for the AFCON 2023 tournament when they face the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The Super Eagles began their bid for a 20th Africa Cup of Nations appearance by defeating Sierra Leone 2-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Jose Peseiro’s men followed that up with another strong performance, as starman Victor Osimhen scored four goals when the Super Eagles defeated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in Agadir, giving Nigeria its biggest win in history. Baciro Cande’s team, who has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations three times in its history, began their campaign with a bang, defeating Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 before drawing 2-2 with Sierra Leone in Conakry. The Super Eagles enter the match in great form and will rely on Nigerians to continue their massive support, with MTN Nigeria leading the way.

Since the partnership between MTN and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which saw the tech giant become the official telecommunications partner of the Super Eagles and other national football teams, MTN has consistently shown its support for the Super Eagles and will look to do so again when the team takes on Guinea Bissau at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Friday.

