AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Chukwu frowns at NFF over delay in naming Eagles Manager

…says federation yet to learn from World Cup failure

A former Head coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, has cried out over the delay in the appointment of a substantive manager for the senior national football team. Chukwu, the skipper of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team of the then Green Eagles, said it was disappointing that the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to name a manager with barely five weeks to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He said: “I thought we learnt must have learnt some lessons after the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but the way things are I am not sure lessons were learnt.

“We are already running against time because the person expected to take decisions and call the shots is yet to be named. There are many things to be done in terms of preparation which the assistants cannot do. “The teams we are playing against are in top gear with preparation and we are still talking about the coach.

It is so sad and hope the NFF will wake up from their slumber to do the right thing.” The Eagles are billed to take on Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Sao Tome/Mauritius in the Group A of the qualifiers. The first round of matches for the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON qualifiers has been scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 12.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...