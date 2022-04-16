Sports

AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Eagles to know opponents on Tuesday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Three –time champions and four-time runners-up Nigeria will know their group opponents when the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series is staged at the SuperSport Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday evening. The event will commence at 6.30pm Nigeria time (which is 7.30pm in South Africa). A total of 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each, with only the winner of each group guaranteed a slot at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations that Cote d’Ivoire will stage next year summer.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire are guaranteed a place, alongside the best three second –placed teams in all the 12 groups. Nigeria, who finished in third place at the 2019 finals in Egypt and reached the Round of 16 at this year’s championship in Cameroon, is among the 12 teams in Pot 1 – the teams that will head the 12 qualification groups. Others in Pot 1 are reigning champions Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cote d’Ivoire. Cote d’Ivoire’s participation will be only for formality sake.

Being in the same pot guarantees that none of these teams can be in the same group during the qualification campaign that will last between June 2022 and March 2023. The first two matchdays are in June, with two other matchdays in September and the final two matchdays to take place in March 2023. In Pot 2 are South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin Republic, Uganda, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya and Sierra Leone. Pot 3 comprises of Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea- Bissau, Niger Republic, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, The Gambia, Angola and Comoros. Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan and Sao Tome & Principe make up Pot 4.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Late Gallagher stunner confirms Palace win over Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton’s wretched season continued as fans booed Rafael Benitez’s decision to substitute Richarlison during another defeat at Crystal Palace. Demarai Gray’s poor pass let in Jordan Ayew, whose pass allowed Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season, reports the […]
Sports

FA Cup: Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton Premier League high-flyers Leicester City had to come from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset at Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford. The hosts took an early lead when Mads Bech Sorenson poked in and had the better chances during a first half when a much-changed Leicester side struggled for fluency. […]
Sports

Govt says Australian Open quarantine hotels safe amid Melbourne Westin legal dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

  Government officials have promised disgruntled owners that any residential locations used to quarantine hundreds of Australian Open players will be as safe against coronavirus. The Westin Melbourne in Collins Street has been identified as one of the hotels slated to host the world’s premier players and their entourages for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period from January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica