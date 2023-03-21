Sports

AFCON 2023 Race: Fans to pay N2,000 and N10,000 to watch Eagles take on Wild Dogs

Tickets for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea Bissau have been calibrated in price ranges of N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

The tickets are available at the secretariat of the NFF at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Old Parade Ground, NFF’s former office at Wuse Zone 7 and other designated places which details will be announced on broadcast stations nationwide.

Nigeria, on six maximum points from their previous two matches, take on Guinea Bissau in a top-of-the-table fixture that will largely determine the swing of the pool, with the Super Eagles favoured to pick all six points and guarantee their passage to Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

As at 15:33 hours on Tuesday, there were 21 players in the Super Eagles’ John Wood Hotel abode in Abuja. Only forward Victor Osimhen, who was already in Lagos and waiting to board his flight to the nation’s capital, and Portugal-based defender Zaidu Sanusi, were still being expected.

Egyptian referee Mahmoud Elbana will be in the centre, with his compatriots Youssef Elbosaty, Sami Halhal and Ahmed El-Ghandour to function as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the Match Commissioner and his compatriot Kotey Alexander will be the Referees’ Assessor.

