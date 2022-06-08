Sports

AFCON 2023: Senegal, Cape Verde, Zambia, B’Faso claim key wins

Tuesday’s action in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers brought victories for reigning continental kings Senegal, as well as Cape Verde, Zambia and Burkina Faso.

Senegal’s result was the headline of the day, as the Teranga Lions defeated Rwanda 1-0 in Dakar to move to a full haul of six points at the top of Group L.

However, they put in a slugging performance against a resilient Amavubi, and were only able to claim victory thanks to a penalty eight minutes into injury time at the end of the game from Sadio Mane, who has scored all four of their goals (three from the penalty spot) in their qualification campaign thus far.

The afternoon match in Group B saw Burkina Faso claim a 3-1 away win over Eswatini in Johannesburg.

The hosts looked on course for an upset when Sabelo Ndzinisa put them ahead a few minutes after the hour mark, but the goal appeared to wake the Stallions up, and they responded with three strikes of their own – through Dango Ouattara (two) and Stephane Aziz Ki – to lead the way with a full haul of six points.

In the other Group B match, played in Mindelo, Cape Verde moved to second spot with a 2-0 home win over Togo.

Julio Tavares scored early for the Blue Sharks, who had to wait until injury time at the end of the game for a second from Jamiro Monteiro to confirm their first three points of the qualification campaign.

In Lusaka, Zambia claimed a clutch 2-1 win over Comoros at the National Heroes Stadium thanks to a brilliant late goal from Evans Kangwa.

Chipolopolo and Les Coelacantes looked set for a draw after first-half strikes from El Fardou Ben and Enoch Mwepu, but on 88 minutes Kangwa cracked home a shot direct from a free kick to secure a victory which sees Zambia level with their opponents and Ivory Coast (who have a game in hand against bottom-of-the-log Lesotho on Thursday) in a three-way tie on three points at the top of Group H.

The Afcon qualification continues on Wednesday, June 8 with six matches across the continent, headlined by Algeria’s visit to Dar es Salaam to take on Tanzania in a key Group F clash.

RESULTS

Group B: Eswatini 1-3 Burkina Faso

Group B: Cape Verde 2-0 Togo

Group H: Zambia 2-1 Comoros

Group L: Rwanda 0-1 Senegal

*Courtesy: Backpage TXT

 

