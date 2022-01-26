Sports

AFCON action continues on GOtv despite Eagles’ outser

The Super Eagles’ impressive run at the African Cup of Nations came to an abrupt end following a disappointing loss to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Sunday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua. Maduka Okoye’s blunder in response to a Youssef Msakni’s long-range strike from outside the box gave the North Africans a lead two minutes into the second half.

 

The afternoon went from bad to worse for the Nigerians when Alex Iwobi got marching orders from the referee in the 66th minute.

 

Following an uninspiring display by the Super Eagles in the first half which ended goalless, all attempts to breach the Tunisian defence and restore parity in the second half were met with stiff resistance.

 

Despite missing seven players and their Coach due to COVID- 19, Tunisians put up an impressive defensive display and snuffed out all attacking threats from the talented Nigerian wing duo of Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

 

