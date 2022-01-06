Sports

AFCON: Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on Thursday just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu, adding they displayed no symptoms.

Aubameyang — who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month — is at risk of missing Gabon’s opening Group C match against Comoros on January 10 in the biennial African showpiece tournament being hosted by Cameroon.

They go on to play further matches against Ghana and Morocco.

Gabon enter the finals on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Burkina Faso in a friendly match in Dubai last Sunday.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers United star blasts NFF over football lockdown

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United player Ossy Martins has criticized the government for failing to lift the ban on domestic football, while the Super Eagles have returned to action. The former Kwara United forward said it is wrong for football to be lockdown in the country, while the national team is engaging in an international friendly abroad. He […]
Sports

Aguero: Messi is always complaining

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Aguero has joked that he and Lionel Messi are “like an old married couple”, when they hook up on Argentina duty. Messi made his debut for his country in 2005, a year before Aguero joined the Argentina senior set-up. The duo have played together at three World Cups, four Copa Americas and won […]
Sports

Footballer charged with attempted murder after kicking ref.

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Brazilian footballer has been charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head during a second division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica