AFCON: Awaziem out of Sudan clash – Eguavoen

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem will not be available for the Super Eagles’ encounter with the Falcons of Sudan according to Austin Eguavoen.

Nigeria convincingly beat seven-time champions of the tournament, Egypt, in their opening Group D match and will face Sudan for their second encounter on Saturday.

Awaziem didn’t feature in the first game against Egypt and his unavailability was attributed to his testing positive to Covid-19 but his coach has now said the Turkey-based defender has been injured.

The interim coach went on to say the 28-year-old will not be available when the Eagles take on the Falcons of Sudan at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Saturday.

Eguavoen during his press conference on Friday said: “Hopefully soon, that is beyond my control. I think if the medical staff were here now they will certify him fit to be back on the pitch.

“Awaziem is still down, he has an ankle injury as I know and he is going to be back very, very soon.”

The former Porto star was not at the stadium during Nigeria’s opening game against Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, and was also not part of the team’s training session on Friday.

Meanwhile, CD Leganes central defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has been given a clean bill of health to face the Sudanese.

 

