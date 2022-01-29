Sports

AFCON: Burkina Faso shock Tunisia

Teenager Dango Ouattara scored the only goal and was sent off as Burkina Faso surprised Tunisia to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Ouattara, 19, ran onto Blati Toure’s through-ball and held off two defenders and cut inside before firing in, reports the BBC.

But he was then sent off in the 82nd minute for an elbow on Ali Maaloul.

The Stallions, who have never won the tournament, will meet the winner of Sunday’s game between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea (19:00 GMT).

But they will be without Ouattara, now suspended after his late dismissal. It came after referee Joshua Bondo’s second trip to the monitor for a video assistant referee check in quick succession.

Minutes earlier, Tunisia were denied a penalty as Soumaila Ouattara caught Wahbi Khazri with a high tackle in the box after initially winning the ball.

 

