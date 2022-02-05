Sports

AFCON: Cameroon come from three goals down to win bronze medal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before winning a penalty shootout to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burkinabe went 3-0 up through Steve Yago’s poked finish, Andre Onana’s own goal and Djibril Ouattara’s header, reports the BBC.

But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back via Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

No extra time meant the match went to penalties with Ibrahim Toure missing.

It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso, who looked in total control after 49 minutes, but five-time winners Cameroon responded in superb fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks.

Record seven-time champions Egypt face Senegal in Sunday’s final (kick-off 19:00 GMT).

RESULT

• Burkina Faso 3 – 3 Cameroon

FT: Cameroon win 5-3 on penalties

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UFC: Adesanya bows to Blachowicz in title fight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 38-year-old Blachowicz (28-8) made his first title defence in impressive style by outworking Adesanya (20-1), the fearsome 185-pound champion moving up for a shot […]
Sports

Okowa lauds Team Nigeria, promises early preparation for meets

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has congratulated Team Nigeria on its sterling performance at the World Junior Athletics Championship concluded Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, enthusing it is just the beginning of greater things to come.   Okowa in a statement, heaped encomiums on the athletes whom he described as […]
Sports

UEFA League final: Bayern won’t change plan – Flick

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hansi Flick insisted that Bayern Munich will stick with their attacking principles despite the threat posed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, PSG have the ability to unlock the German champions having reunited to devastating effect in the semi-final win over Leipzig, but Flick […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica