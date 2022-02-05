AFCON: Cameroon come from three goals down to win bronze medal

Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before winning a penalty shootout to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burkinabe went 3-0 up through Steve Yago’s poked finish, Andre Onana’s own goal and Djibril Ouattara’s header, reports the BBC.

But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back via Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

No extra time meant the match went to penalties with Ibrahim Toure missing.

It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso, who looked in total control after 49 minutes, but five-time winners Cameroon responded in superb fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks.

Record seven-time champions Egypt face Senegal in Sunday’s final (kick-off 19:00 GMT).

RESULT

• Burkina Faso 3 – 3 Cameroon

FT: Cameroon win 5-3 on penalties

