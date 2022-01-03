AFCON: Crisis as players shun Eagles Abuja camp

12 players in camp less than one week before the tourney

Team to leave for Cameroon Wednesday

The Super Eagles look like they are having the worst possible preparation ahead of the African Cup of Nations as only 12 players report to camp less than one week to the start of AFCON.

Nantes attacker Moses Simon and Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi were the latest players to arrive at the Super Eagles camp as the preparation for the 2021 AFCON continues.

Simon arrived alongside Sanusi to bring the number of players in camp to 12 The way the Eagles are hitting the Eagles camp in trickles has been a big concern for pundits who believe this could affect their chances at the tournament,.

Our correspondent observed that many of the players have been in Nigeria for the past week but refused to storm the team’s camp for the start of preparation.

Quite a number of African teams opened their camps outside of the continent, engaging in intense preparations ahead of the tournament but Nigerian players were allowed to stroll into camp with the time ticking.

Apart from Simon and Sanusi who arrived on Sunday, other players in camp includeHenryOnyekuruandPeterOlayinka, who both arrived on Saturday.

Chidozie Awaziem also linked up with the group that arrived before the turn of the year. Olisa Ndah, Daniel Akpeyi, John Noble, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sadiq Umar and Chidera Ejuke are the early birds.

Meanwhile, Maduka Okoye was expected to arrive on Sunday with the Premier League players and Joe Aribo of Rangers but they were yet to do so as at the press time

