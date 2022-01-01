Sports

AFCON: Eguavoen drops Osimhen, Balogun, two others

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…recalls Onyekuru, Ebue

 

The controversy surrounding the availability of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations has finally been to laid to rest as the Super Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen dropped the forward from the Nigerian squad to the competition.

 

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Friday that Osimhen, defender Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi and Emmanuel Dennis were dropped from the 28-man list for various reasons.

 

Osimhen was dropped from the squad after contracting COVID-19 while Abdullahi and Balogun would not be part of the party because of injury.

 

The federation also said Dennis was excused because his EPL side Watford insisted the invitation for him came late. The four players have now been replaced by Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Tyrone Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi.

 

Onyekuru was part of the Nigerian team that finished third in the 2019 AFCON while West Brom’s Ajayi and Venezia’s Ebuehi have been members of the team for the past three years.

 

Osimhen suffered a head injury and it was initially feared the forward would be out of action for three months.

 

The Napoli striker, about two weeks ago, raised hopes of featuring at the tournament when he declared himself fit to play but his Serie A outfit announced on Thursday he had been tested to COVID-19 upon his return from Nigeria where had gone for a short holiday

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Nadal plans to return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Nadal is aiming to return from injury at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next month before playing another tournament in his buildup to the Australian Open, the world No 5 said. Nadal struggled with back issues at the start of this year and pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. He […]
Sports

Leicester underdog as FA Cup final airs on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea will face Leicester City for the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday at 5:15 pm. The match will air live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. The FA Cup final will be immediately followed by the Coppa Italia final on May 19 and Europa League final on May 26 and then […]
Sports

JUST IN: Real increase bid for PSG’s Mbappe to 170m euros

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid have increased their offer to sign Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to 170 million euros ($199.80 million) after having an initial 160 million euro bid rejected on Thursday. Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica