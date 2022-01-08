AFCON: EGUAVOEN ON THE THRESHOLD OF HISTORY

The late Stephen Keshi remains the only Nigerian to have won the African Cup of Nations as a player and coach but his former teammate and friend Austine Eguavoen could leap into that exclusive list as he leads the Super Eagles out for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles interim coach actually got the opportunity to create such history earlier than his late former colleague Keshi when his efforts at the 2006 edition of the tournament resulted only in a third-place finish in Egypt but Keshi’s first stint at the tournament as the Eagles handler in 2013 earned him the gold to become the second man in the history of the competition after Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt to win as a coach and player. Eguavoen has been keeping a burgeoning resume; he has worked as U-17 and U-20 handler before the Super Eagles job in 2005. And unlike some of his former colleagues, who prefer national team assignments, the ex-Gent of Belgium defender has tested his worth with a number of local clubs with some degree of success.

The former Ourense defender has had stints with Bendel Insurance, Sharks FC, COD United, Gombe United, Sunshine Stars and Enyimba. He won the 2009 Federation Cup with the People’s Elephants. He has even managed a club outside of Nigeria; he was the coach of Black Leopards of South Africa in 2008. As much as he sees his current adventure as an opportunity to create history, Eguavoen certainly knows it is still a difficult assignment given obvious encumbrances that have dogged the job already.

The former ACB of Lagos defender has inherited a side that is still largely struggling for identity and to have taken over on the eve of a major competition presents its own problems. As the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, he can only boast of having the knowledge of the team from the outside unlike 15 years ago when he took over from Christian Chukwu as an assistant.

However, despite the bad timing of his appointment, Eguavoen wouldn’t still have expected the shoddiness that plagued the team’s build-up to the tournament. It is not hard to say the Eagles have endured arguably the worst preparations ahead of a major tournament in recent time. This is the first time in recent years when the team would not have pre-tournament camping outside of Nigeria; apathy even dogged the camping they had in Abuja as players strolled into camp in trickles. With about three days to their departure to Garoua, the venue of their group matches, less than 15 players were in camp. Eguavoen’s situation was also not helped by the gale of withdrawal of players due to various reasons.

The coach will be without the services of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, Paul Onuachu and versatile defender, Shehu Abdullahi. And to make the matter worse, the Eagles will not play any Grade A friendly match before their first match against Egypt on Tuesday.

“So if there was time to play at least two or three friendly games you can tell them how to operate in departments individually and collectively and in lines then we can say yes. But as it is we just have to do what we have to do and in training sessions, we can tell them how we want them to play and guide them,” the coach lamented.

However, Eguavoen is not oblivious of the behaviour of fastidious Nigerian fans; despite the overwhelming crisis that has beset the team, the local fans will still expect them to do the magic in Cameroon. “We have to face reality, nobody cares to hear excuses,” the coach himself admitted. “We have to tell the players where we are now and where we want to be at the end of AFCON. We have all it takes to go all the way but we have to take it game after game.”

