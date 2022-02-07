Sports

AFCON fallout: Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt are hoping to avenge their Africa Cup of Nations final defeat at the hands of Senegal when the countries meet again in a decisive two-legged World Cup play-off next month.

The Pharaohs fell short of winning a record-extending eighth continental crown as they went down 4-2 in the shoot-out in Yaounde after Sunday’s final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen both failed to convert their penalties, meaning Salah did not get the chance to step up before Sadio Mane converted the winning kick for Senegal to give them their first ever Afcon crown.

“We will pick ourselves up from this. Today we were not able to win but we will be better next time,” said Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who was named Man of the Match after saving a Mane penalty in the seventh minute.

The 33-year-old, who carries his nickname Gabaski on the back of his shirt, also saved from Bouna Sarr in the shoot-out but his efforts were ultimately to no avail.

Salah appeared to be on the brink of tears even before Mane had converted his penalty as he ended up on the losing side in a Cup of Nations final for the second time in three editions after Egypt were also beaten in the 2017 climax by Cameroon.

“Salah is a world-class player and his attitude is the same as anyone else,” said Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed, speaking because coach Carlos Queiroz was suspended for the final.

“He was determined to win. He has played in and won big competitions in Europe but he really wanted to win this trophy for his country.

“With him we want to qualify for the World Cup. He is just like the captain of any team. He is disappointed that he didn’t achieve his goal.”

The teams will meet again over two legs at the end of March in the final round of African World Cup qualifying, with Egypt due to be at home in the first leg as they look to secure a place in Qatar at the end of the year.

Both sides went to the last World Cup in Russia in 2018, going out in the group stage.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]
Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid winning streak ends in goalless draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s 10-game winning streak in all competitions ended with a disappointing 0-0 LaLiga draw at home to lowly Cadiz on Sunday. It was a gutsy performance by the southern club at the league leaders as they survived a second half in which Real bombarded Jeremias Ledesma’s goal without finding the net. Real are […]
Sports

UCL: It wasn’t the night you deserved, Man City thank fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City have thanked their fans for their support following their Champions League final loss to Chelsea at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal on Saturday. “It wasn’t the night you deserved,” Manchester City said, “but we’re eternally grateful for your immense support today and throughout this difficult season!” “Win or lose, City till’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica