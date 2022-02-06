AFCON Final: Battle of Liverpool stars on StarTimes

Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal will come up against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday at 8 pm, as 2017 runners-up Egypt take on 2019 runners-up Senegal.

The Egyptian Pharaohs are chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal’s Teranga Lions anticipate their first title. Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.

This was Egypt’s third extra time in the tournament, after defeating Ivory Coast in the last 16 and Morocco in the quarter-finals. Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time in their semifinal match. Speaking ahead of the game,

Salah said his coach at club level, Jurgen Klopp, already wished him well ahead of the competition. “The coach wished me well and told me to go and win the title, I don’t know what he told Mane,” he said.

